Walgreens gets regulatory approval for $4.3B Rite Aid deal

The Federal Trade Commission has cleared a slimmed-down version of an agreement for Walgreens to buy Rite Aid stores.

Under the revised deal, Walgreens will now spend $4.38 billion on 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and inventory.

Earlier this summer, the drugstore chains agreed to a $5.18 billion deal for Walgreens to buy 2,186 Rite Aids. That deal marked a step down from Walgreens’ initial plan to take over Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. for $9.4 billion. The companies abandoned the previous deal after it spent a couple of years under regulatory review.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. says the latest deal should be completed by spring.

