VW emissions scandal could pay for alternative fuel school buses in East Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge school officials hope to use a portion of Volkswagen’s $4.3 billion settlement over an emissions-rigging scandal to purchase alternative fuel school buses.

Louisiana is expected to get $18 million from the VW settlement and the state has set a Thursday deadline for those willing to apply for a share of the money, says Louisiana Clean Fuels President Randy Hayden. After that, the Department of Environmental Quality will begin selecting projects that reduce emissions—which the settlement money must be spent on.

East Baton Rouge has already obtained several propane-powered buses to replace diesel buses lost in the flood. Hayden says the VW settlement money could pay for more of those, plus the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will spend $6 million switching its fleet to alternative fuels. DOTD is headquartered in Baton Rouge. The remaining $12 million will be spread among qualified projects throughout the state.

As part of its settlement agreement with U.S. officials, VW agreed to pay for programs that reduce emissions on a pro-rata basis to states.

“Louisiana has been working on this,” Hayden said at the Press Club of Baton Rouge today. “And frankly Louisiana has been doing pretty well.”

—Sam Karlin