Vote for the 2025 Good Growth People’s Choice Award

The Growth Coalition invites the Greater Baton Rouge community to help decide the winner of the 2025 Good Growth Awards People’s Choice honoree.

This award honors the real estate development or improvement project that has had the most positive impact on our region.

Deadline for voting is noon Thursday, Sept. 18.

The three nominees this year are:

Court to Table: An innovative space combining pickleball courts, food, and social areas in a vibrant, community-driven environment at 7477 Burbank Drive.

The Retreat at Quarters Lake: A transformative grief support center offering traditional and holistic therapies at 8890 Quarters Lake Road, providing much-needed services to those navigating loss.

Baton Rouge Community College and Our Lady of the Lake Nursing and Allied Health Building: A state-of-the-art educational facility at 201 Community College Drive dedicated to addressing Louisiana’s health care workforce shortage.

The winner will be revealed at the 2025 Good Growth Awards on October 2 at 6 PM at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.

For more information and to cast your vote, click here. Voting is open to the public.

To add your name to the waitlist for non-sponsored seating, email Brandi Chambless at office@growthcoalition.com with the subject line WAITLIST.