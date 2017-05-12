Visit Baton Rouge offers up free use of Red Stick logo to area entrepreneurs

From lapel pins to signage, the Red Stick logo and artwork has been one of Visit Baton Rouge’s primary visual representations of the city in recent years.

Now, the tourism promotion agency is allowing entrepreneurs and others to use the Red Stick logo for products and other ideas free of charge, subject to its approval.

The logo—which is literarily a red stick—was designed in 2009 by Nathan Logsdon. In December, Mid City design studio and retail shop Studio C inquired about incorporating the logo into the design of a pair of socks they wanted to sell in conjunction with the Baton Rouge bicentennial, says Visit Baton Rouge spokesperson Christy Chachere Lohmann.

The agency agreed and the socks—created in conjunction with Bonfolk—can now be purchased at Studio C, 3786 Government St.; The Foyer, 3655 Perkins Road; and online, Visit Baton Rouge announced Thursday. The socks are $20 a pair, and for each pair sold another pair of black socks will be donated to a local homeless facility, the agency says.

Visit Baton Rouge Director of Marketing and Technology Karron Alford says the idea to make the Red Stick logo available for public use arose after the agency saw a marked increase in requests for Visit Baton Rouge’s Red Stick lapel pins.

“Given the interest that we seen in the Red Stick, we thought that was something people want to buy,” Alford says, adding the agency will not share in any proceeds from products sold with the logo on it.

Lohmann says anyone seeking to use the Red Stick logo can contact Visit Baton Rouge Vice President of Administration Lauralyn Maranto by email. Requests should include the stated purpose for use of the logo, and Visit Baton Rouge will have final approval of all ideas for the logo’s use.

—Alexandria Burris