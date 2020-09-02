Virus roundup …

• Louisiana Department of Health today reported 972 new COIVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths from the virus, WAFB-TV reports.

• While one or more vaccine options could be available toward the end of this year or early next, the path to delivering coronavirus vaccines to 330 million people remains unclear for the local health officials expected to carry out the work. Dozens of doctors, nurses and health officials interviewed bt Kaiser Health News and The Associated Press expressed concern about the country’s readiness to conduct mass vaccinations, as well as frustration with months of inconsistent information from the federal government.

• More than 50 people at a veterans home in East Feliciana Parish, including residents and employees, have been infected with the coronavirus in a matter of weeks, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Pelican Institute for Public Policy, a right-leaning think tank, today released an in-depth report proposing policy solutions to address future public health emergencies, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. See the report here.

