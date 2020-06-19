    Virus roundup … 

    • Leaders of Ascension Public Schools are planning for what next school year might look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The school district released a letter to parents Thursday detailing some of its plans, WAFB-TV reports. Officials say how students will learn come fall will largely depend on what phase of reopening the state is in when the school year begins.

    • The face mask, now widely encouraged as an effective measure against spreading the novel coronavirus, is confronting a new hurdle: the sweltering summer heat, The Wall Street Journal reports. Rising temperatures are causing some businesses to make masks out of new materials and launch new product lines of face covering. 

    Tigerland bars JL’s Place and Reggie’s are closing for one week to test employees for COVID-19 and have both bars professionally cleaned after Tigerland patrons and employees have tested positive for the virus, WBRZ-TV reports. So far, a handful of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at both JL’s Place and Reggie’s, according to the owner. A third bar, Fred’s, was closed for at least Thursday night. 

    • A southeast Ohio couple is being sued by the state for hoarding hand sanitizer and selling it for 11 times the price to profit off of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reports.

