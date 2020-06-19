Virus roundup … 

• Leaders of Ascension Public Schools are planning for what next school year might look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The school district released a letter to parents Thursday detailing some of its plans, WAFB-TV reports. Officials say how students will learn come fall will largely depend on what phase of reopening the state is in when the school year begins.

• The face mask, now widely encouraged as an effective measure against spreading the novel coronavirus, is confronting a new hurdle: the sweltering summer heat, The Wall Street Journal reports. Rising temperatures are causing some businesses to make masks out of new materials and launch new product lines of face covering.

• Tigerland bars JL’s Place and Reggie’s are closing for one week to test employees for COVID-19 and have both bars professionally cleaned after Tigerland patrons and employees have tested positive for the virus, WBRZ-TV reports. So far, a handful of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at both JL’s Place and Reggie’s, according to the owner. A third bar, Fred’s, was closed for at least Thursday night.

• A southeast Ohio couple is being sued by the state for hoarding hand sanitizer and selling it for 11 times the price to profit off of the COVID-19 pandemic, USA Today reports.

