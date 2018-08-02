Viral video of Rouses employee sparks fundraiser to reward kindness

A viral video of Rouses Market employee Jordan Taylor letting 17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards help him stock shelves at a Baton Rouge grocery store has sparked a crowdfunding effort to send Taylor to college.

In the video taken at the Rouses on Drusilla Lane, Taylor is seen allowing Edwards, who has autism and struggles with social interactions, help him stock drinks in the refrigerated section after Edwards showed interest in the task, WBRZ-TV reports.

“This young man took the time to slow down and allow Jack Ryan to help for over 30 minutes, guiding him as he finished his task,” said Edwards sister Delaney Edwards Alwosaibi in the Facebook post that has been seen by thousands. “He could have ignored him. He could have made an excuse and said he couldn’t allow him to help. Instead, he let him have his moment and in turn gave my family a moment we will never forget.”

Since the video was posted on Monday, donations have been pouring in. The fundraising goal was initially set at $30,000, but was increased to $40,000 this morning—and then to $50,000 after that goal was also surpassed. As of about 10 a.m., roughly 1,200 people have pledged nearly $42,000 for 20-year-old Taylor to go to college in a GoFundMe campaign organized by Alwosaibi. Edwards was offered a part-time job at Rouses, too.