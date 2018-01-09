Vinformatix moves downtown

Vinformatix, a Baton Rouge technology company launched in 2008, has relocated to offices downtown from its former location near College Drive and Corporate Blvd.

The custom software development company services state government clients, says Trevor Gauthreaux of Vinformatix, and that, in part, fueled the downtown move. The new offices are on North Boulevard at a building that’s also home to Louisiana Companies and the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority.

Gauthreaux, who announced the news at today’s Downtown Development District meeting, says the move is also aimed at helping the company land more federal contracts, as the area is a designated Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) Zone.

“We’re trying to get in the federal space,” he said, adding the new offices are three times the size of the old space and will allow the company to continue growing. Padma Vatsavai founded the company and has grown it to around a two dozen employees. Gauthreaux said Vinformatix is continuing to hire and is doing a major disaster recovery project in Texas.

Also announced at the DDD meeting is Noura Holistic Therapies move to downtown. “Noura” Kaye Skakri, the owner of the wellness business, said she has moved to the One Heart Yoga Center on St. Joseph and Spain streets. Noura offers skin care, massage therapy and yoga classes, among other things.

Here are some highlights from the DDD meeting:

Courtyard Marriott, the latest hotel development underway downtown, is holding a “topping off” ceremony this Thursday to mark the completion of vertical construction. The hotel is slated for an early summer opening and will include a ground-floor Starbucks.

City Hall Plaza is nearly complete and is expected to be open in mid-February. The one-acre site behind City Hall will boost the amount of green space downtown when finished.

Town Square Phase II: The extension of North Boulevard Town Square to River Road has to be rebid after an error in the bidding process. It will likely go back out to bid next month.

—Sam Karlin