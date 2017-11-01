Veteran prosecutor nominated for Baton Rouge-area US attorney

President Donald Trump is nominating a veteran prosecutor to serve as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana, the White House has announced.

Trump’s nominee, Brandon Fremin, currently serves as director of the criminal division of the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Fremin previously served as an investigator and prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney’s office. He also was a federal prosecutor in the Middle District.

Corey Amundson has served as the acting U.S. attorney since Walt Green’s resignation in March. Green was among dozens of U.S. attorneys who were ordered to resign several weeks after Trump’s inauguration.

The district, one of three in Louisiana, is comprised of nine parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and St. Helena.

Fremin served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1994 to 2002. He received his law degree from LSU and his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy calls Fremin “an excellent choice” and says he looks forward to his Senate confirmation.

“Brandon served his country as a Marine. I anticipate him taking the same intensity to this job,” Cassidy says in a statement.