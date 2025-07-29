Venture Global signs off on a $15B LNG project in Louisiana

Venture Global has greenlit construction of its massive CP2 LNG export terminal in Louisiana, following a $15.1 billion financing deal—the largest such announcement in the sector this year, Reuters writes.

The decision marks the third major U.S. LNG final investment approval since January and boosts Venture Global’s export capacity by more than 70% by 2027, potentially making it the nation’s top LNG exporter ahead of Cheniere Energy.

The company, which only began operations three years ago, is quickly emerging as a heavyweight in global energy markets. Its aggressive growth strategy is buoyed by strong international demand and a favorable U.S. policy shift under President Trump, who lifted a freeze on export permits after returning to office in January.

Backed by global lenders including Bank of America and Barclays, CP2 will add 28 million metric tons per annum in capacity. The project also received momentum from the EU’s $750 billion pledge for American energy purchases under a new trade deal, further cementing U.S. dominance in LNG exports.

