Velvet Cactus owners withdraw rezoning request for additional event space due to neighbors’ concerns

The owners of the Velvet Cactus on Old Hammond Highway have withdrawn a request to rezone a portion of their property to add private party and event space after neighbors raised concerns about increased noise and traffic during Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Applicant Howard White initially requested a 60-day deferral at the start of Monday’s public hearing to address the neighbors’ concerns, adding the application would be withdrawn at the end of the deferral if neighbors still opposed the expansion.

But by the end of the hearing, White had changed his mind, telling the commission he didn’t realize there was so much opposition the restaurant’s plans.

“I wasn’t planning on doing this, but I understand their points,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, Planning Commission staff had received nine messages in opposition to the case, Planning Director Frank Duke said. And despite White’s request for a deferral, those in opposition of the restaurant’s plans—including Metro Councilman Matt Watson—still wanted their concerns on the record.

Erik Piazza, a Phelps Dunbar attorney representing concerned neighbor Dr. Redfield Bryan, read a letter from the Velvet Cactus owners, clarifying that the rezoned space would be not used for outdoor live entertainment.

And even though there was live entertainment at the restaurant’s Cinco de Mayo celebration earlier this year, Piazza said the letter stated that Velvet Cactus owners have no intention to offer live outdoor entertainment in the future.

“If for some unknown special reason, we ever propose to offer outdoor live entertainment again for a rare special event, we will certainly reach out to you or the other neighbors first,” Piazza said, reading from the letter.

Another neighbor read a similar letter and another relayed concerns about inadequate parking at the restaurant. Diners frequently park at the Bocage Village Shopping Center and cross Old Hammond Highway on foot to get to the restaurant, she said.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Planning Commission approved the final development plan for Atwater, an 800-lot subdivision on River Road near Bayou Manchac.

—Alexandria Burris