Valluzzo Companies moving to Jefferson Highway

Local McDonald’s mogul John Valluzzo and real estate agent Ransom Pipes bought a 9,000-square-foot office building on Jefferson Highway near Baton Rouge Country Club for $1.6 million.

The property, the former home to the McKernan Law Firm, was originally up for lease, but the pair made an unsolicited offer to purchase the building. Valluzzo intends to move his Valluzzo Companies there within the next two months after minor modifications are made to the building.

Valluzzo Companies former 4,800-square-foot location off Bluebonnet Boulevard is now up for lease through Pipes.

The purchase was filed this morning with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Diane McKernan was the seller, represented by Brent Struthers, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate.

Valluzzo Companies owns 50 McDonald’s restaurants in a territory that stretches from Port Allen to Poplarville, Mississippi.