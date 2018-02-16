US Senate confirms Brandon Fremin as Baton Rouge US attorney

The U.S. Senate has confirmed veteran prosecutor Brandon Fremin to serve as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

Fremin’s confirmation Thursday comes more than three months after President Donald Trump nominated him for the position.

Fremin, a Baton Rouge native, most recently served as director of the criminal division for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. He previously worked as an investigator and prosecutor for the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney’s office and as a federal prosecutor in the Baton Rouge-based Middle District.

“A law and order leader with decades of experience in upholding the oath to protect our civil liberties while keeping our communities safe, Brandon has made public service his life mission,” Landry says in a statement issued after Fremin’s confirmation. “Brandon has led division operations, managed hundreds of prosecutors and support staffers, and done so with distinction.”

Corey Amundson has served as the acting U.S. attorney since Walt Green’s resignation last March. Green was among dozens of U.S. attorneys who were ordered to resign several weeks after Trump’s inauguration. The district comprises nine parishes.