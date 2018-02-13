US housing market regains $9 trillion in value lost during market collapse

The U.S. housing market has finally gained back all of the $9 trillion in home value lost when the real estate market collapsed a little more than a decade ago. Still, the recovery has been uneven, The Washington Post reports, citing new research from Zillow.

When values plummeted in 2007, the typical U.S. home lost 23% of its value, Zillow says. Some ten years later, more than half of the nation’s largest housing markets have regained all of the value lost during the recession, with the typical U.S. home worth $55,200 more than it was at the bottom of the housing bust.

But not every housing market has fully recovered.

Markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle have gained the most value since the recession. On the other end of the spectrum, markets in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have struggled to recover its value.

