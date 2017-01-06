US factory orders drop, but investment up

Daily Report Staff
January 6, 2017

Orders to U.S. factories fell for the first time in five months in November, but much of the weakness reflected a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft. And a key category that tracks business investment spending posted an increase.

As The Associated Press reports, factory orders dropped 2.4% after a 2.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department says. It was the first decline since June, but the weakness was led by a 73.8% plunge in demand for commercial aircraft following a 94.5% surge in October.

A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending increased 0.9% after a half percent rise in October. This category has lagged for much of this year as a result of big cutbacks in the oil and gas industry.

Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, fell 4.5%, only a slight revision from a preliminary report showing a drop of 4.6%. Orders for nondurable goods such as chemicals, paper and clothing were down 0.2% following a 0.6% increase in October.

The 0.9% increase in business investment, while still modest, was the third best showing this year, and it marked the first back-to-back gains since July and August.

The increases could be a sign that businesses are beginning to invest again after more than a year of cutbacks that have weighed on the economy.

The Associated Press has the full story.

