US economy grew by 3% in third quarter

The U.S. economy, bolstered by business investment, grew at a solid annual rate of 3% in the third quarter. It marks the first time in three years that growth has hit at least 3% for two consecutive quarters.

The Commerce Department says the July-September advance in the gross domestic product—the country’s total output of goods and services—followed a 3.1% rise in the second quarter. It was the strongest two-quarter showing since back-to-back gains of 4.6% and 5.2% in the second and third quarters of 2014.

The economy accelerated this summer despite the impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which many private economists believe shaved at least one-half percentage point off growth.

The third quarter performance was certain to be cited by President Donald Trump, who pledged during last year’s campaign that his economic program would boost growth from the anemic 2.2% averages seen since the country emerged from the Great Recession in mid-2009. Trump during the campaign said his policies of tax cuts, deregulation and tougher enforcement of trade laws would achieve growth of 4% or better, though his first budget projects growth hitting 3% in the coming years.

Private economists believe even 3% annual gains will be hard to achieve for an economy facing a slowdown in productivity and an aging workforce.

Read the full story.