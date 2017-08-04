US adds 209K jobs in June; unemployment ticks down to 4.3%

U.S. employers added 209,000 jobs in July, a second straight month of robust gains that underscore the economy’s vitality as it enters a ninth year of expansion.

The unemployment rate slipped to 4.3% from 4.4% matching a 16-year low first reached in May, the Labor Department announced this morning.

But growth in Americans’ paychecks—a persistent weak spot since the recovery began in June 2009—remains stubbornly slow. Average hourly pay rose by 2.5% from a year earlier, the same tepid annual pace as in June. That’s below the 3.5% to 4% that is typical when the unemployment rate is this low.

Still, the hiring data points to a healthy economy despite some mixed signals in recent weeks. Employers appear to be optimistic about their businesses and future consumer demand. The solid job gains may also fuel greater consumer spending, which would bolster economic growth.

Hiring was particularly strong in restaurants and hotels, which added 53,400 jobs. Education and health care, which includes both higher-paying and lower-paying jobs, gained 54,000. Manufacturers added a solid 16,000 jobs. Professional and business services, which includes mostly higher-paying jobs such as engineers, accountants and architects, added 49,000.

Retail jobs were mostly unchanged, as brick and mortar shops continue to struggle. Yet transportation and warehousing, which has been boosted in recent years by the rapid growth of e-commerce, also barely added jobs.

Overall, hiring this year has averaged 184,000 a month, roughly in line with 2016′s average of 187,000.

The Associated Press has the full story.