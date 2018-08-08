Urban Air trampoline park breaks ground in Denham Springs

Construction has begun on Urban Air Adventure Park, a trampoline and entertainment park, in Denham Springs across the street from the Bass Pro Shop.

The build is expected to take six months and the park should open early next year, according to Ross Bruce, co-owner of Dantin Bruce Development, which is handling construction of the 31,000-square-foot facility on Bass Pro Boulevard.

The park will feature wall-to-wall trampoline rooms, an indoor roller coaster, a tumble track, an indoor ropes course and climbing walls.

Company spokesperson Carolyn McLean says the Denham Springs facility will be a franchise location. It’s expected to employ about 100 full- and part-time employees, with hiring beginning this winter.

McLean declined to name the franchise owner and Daily Report was unable to independently determine the identity by this afternoon’s deadline. The property is owned by DB Urban Denham LLC. Bruce and partner Brian Dantin purchased the 2.7-acre tract of land through the LLC on June 8 for just over $99,000, according to records filed with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court.

McLean says the franchise owner was attracted to build near Bass Pro because the area gets a lot of foot traffic from families.

Urban Air was founded five years ago in Dallas, and has since grown to 210 locations nationwide.

This will be the second trampoline park slated to open in Denham Springs. Airborne Extreme, a 32,000-foot-trampoline park, is scheduled to open in early September in Livingston Square, a shopping center on Range Avenue, according to its Facebook page.