Uptown Climbing finds its niche in Baton Rouge

Robb Antrobus took up rock climbing as a hobby early in his career with advisory services firm KPMG. But as Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature, Antrobus had enough of the corporate world by 2014.

While discussing his situation with a friend over a beer, Antrobus saw an opportunity to use his growing passion for climbing as a catalyst for an entirely new career.

Later that year, Antrobus attended the Climbing Wall Association industry summit, where he met his future business partner and fellow Catholic High alumni, Lee Guilbeau.

Having managed BREC’s climbing tower for six years, Guilbeau had worked in Baton Rouge for years in the personal training and corporate wellness field.

The two decided to go into business together, and in September they opened Uptown Climbing on Coursey Boulevard, Baton Rouge’s first indoor climbing gym and the state’s largest.

During their first six months in business, the duo has been focused on the slow and strategic growth of the city’s climbing community. Antrobus describes climbers as a “welcoming group” and says that, so far, Baton Rouge has embraced the new gym.

With a growing team of about 25 employees, Uptown Climbing is buzzing seven days a week and boasts a 90-foot-long bouldering wall, 60 rope stations, a speed wall and sport climbing, in addition to offering yoga, acro yoga, aerial yoga and aerial silks classes to the community.

The 13,000-square-foot space also features a members-only fitness room, showers, and party rooms with kitchenettes.

“There is space to reach an entire range of ages and demographics,” Guilbeau says. In the coming months, they hope to reach out to schools and the disabled community, develop competitive teams, host events like movie nights and continue growing the climbing community through new programs and trainings.

Read more.