Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Central next month

An upscale Italian restaurant, Girasole, opening next month in Central wants to bring Italy to suburban Baton Rouge.

Specializing in traditional Italian fare, the restaurant on Wax Road, across the street from Cafe Phoenicia, is scheduled for an Aug. 2 opening.

“We want people to come in and feel like they’re eating and relaxing in Italy, just without the plane ride,” says head chef Bernadette Fenerty, who plans to use lighter sauces, more herbs and all natural ingredients in a white- tablecloth setting.

The new restaurant is Fenerty’s opportunity to “reboot” after her restaurant Mama B’s in Denham Springs took 10 feet of water during the flood of August 2016, she says.

After researching the area, Fenerty says it seemed like Central needed an upscale restaurant that was comfortable and elegant, which led to the decision to open Girasole.

The restaurant, owned by Jay Dykes, takes the former space of Colton’s Corner Bistro, also owned by Dykes.