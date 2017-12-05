UPS warns your Cyber Monday order may be delayed

UPS is adding one or two days in transit time on an unspecified number of deliveries following record sales around Cyber Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The delays show that delivery networks such as UPS, which are critical components of the e-commerce boom, are still struggling to cope with the busiest shopping periods despite heavy investment to build out and automate their operations and capacity.

The week after Thanksgiving is the start of the delivery crunch, as carriers begin to process the surge of online orders placed during the holiday weekend. Adobe estimated Cyber Monday sales hit $6.6 billion this year, up more than 17% from 2016.

UPS, based in Atlanta, has notified workers at more than 100 package-delivery centers where demand is highest that it may raise the number of hours drivers work to 70 hours over an eight-day period, up from 60 over seven days.

