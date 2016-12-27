UPS preparing for ‘National Returns Day’

Just as online sales proved to be the big story of 2016’s holiday shopping season, shippers are now finding themselves just as busy when it comes to returns, USA Today reports.

UPS says it’s gearing up for National Returns Day on Jan. 5. That’s when it expects returns to online sellers to hit their peak, with some 1.3 million packages that day. Next week, it says more than 5.8 million packages are expected to be sent.

“Online shoppers want the same level of choice, control and convenience making their returns as they do making their purchases,” says Teresa Finley, chief marketing officer for UPS, in a statement.

Shoppers were out in force Monday to make returns to stores and to find after-Christmas bargains.

Retailing consultant ShopperTrack says the day after Christmas was expected to be the second-busiest shopping day this year, outpaced only by Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving.

Usually, “Super Saturday”—retailing parlance for the final Saturday before Christmas—is one of the busiest days of the year. This year, it did not even crack the top 10, according to ShopperTrack, because the Saturday fell on Christmas Eve.

USA Today has the full story.