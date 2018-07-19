Update: Who’s qualified for the November ballot so far
The sign-up period for Louisiana’s Nov. 6 primary election began Wednesday and runs through Friday. The top of the ballot will include all six U.S. House races and a race to fill the open secretary of state’s seat. The candidates who have qualified so far are:
- Secretary of State: A.G. Crowe, R-Pearl River; and Renee Fontenot Free, D-Baton Rouge; Julie Stokes, R-Metairie;
- U.S. House, 1st District: Jim Francis, D-Covington; Howard Kearney, Libertarian-Mandeville; and Tammy Savoie, D-New Orleans.
- U.S. House, 2nd District: Cedric Richmond (incumbent), D-New Orleans; Shawndra Rodriguez, no party, Baton Rouge; Jesse Schmidt, no party, Gretna; and Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste, I-New Orleans.
- U.S. House, 3rd District: Rob Anderson, D-DeQuincy; and Mildred “Mimi” Methvin, D-Lafayette; Larry Rader, D-New Iberia; Verone Thomas, D-Lake Charles; “Josh” Guillory, R-Lafayette; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre;
- U.S. House, 5th District: Ralph Abraham (incumbent), R-Mangham.
- U.S. House, 6th District: Justin DeWitt, D-Baton Rouge; Devin Lance Graham, I-Gonzales.
- Louisiana Supreme Court, 1st District: Greg Guidry (incumbent), R-New Orleans.
- Public Service Commission: Craig Greene (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge.
