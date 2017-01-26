Uber’s dominance grows among business travelers

When Uber is winning, taxis aren’t the only ones losing.

Bloomberg reports the ride-hailing startup increased its popularity among business travelers last year while use of rental cars and other traditional ground transportation options declined.

According to Certify, the second-largest travel and expense management software provider in North America, Uber Technologies Inc. accounted for 52% of total ground transportation transactions through Certify’s system last quarter, amassing a majority of the market for the first time.

Uber first overtook rental cars by transactions a year earlier, though rental car bookings accounted for significantly more revenue.

Car-rental and taxi services bore the brunt of Uber’s expansion, dropping to 33% and 11%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Taxis, in particular, saw its toughest year in 2016, down more than 37% since the first quarter of 2014, Certify says.

U.S. ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc., which rolls out Baton Rouge service today, also grew its share of business expenses. It doubled its share, albeit small, to 4% last quarter.

