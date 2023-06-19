TWRU CPAs and Financial Advisors: Building solid relationships has ensured a 75-year legacy [sponsored]

Edgar Thomas was ahead of his time when he started his accounting firm in 1948 with a “work-life balance” approach.

He and early firm leaders Stewart Wilson and Jake Ragusa were willing to put in the long, hard hours needed to help clients with their financial needs. But they also prioritized maintaining a warm, friendly office atmosphere and ensuring employees enjoyed their work—an attitude they believed would create a better product for their clients.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Sara Downing, Managing Partner; Linda Gibson, Partner; and Cherie Odom, Partner Phone: 225.926.1050 Address: 527 E. Airport Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 & 13371 Burgess Ave., Walker, LA 70785 Website: twru.com

Seventy-five years later, those following in the founding partners’ footsteps at what is now known as TWRU CPAs and Financial Advisors still hold to those values. And they have proven key to the firm’s longevity.

“The early leadership set the tone here, and we’re still carrying on that tradition,” says TWRU Partner Linda Gibson. “We have a mentality here that family comes first. That goes for our employees and those we serve. We put their family and their values at the forefront, too.”

