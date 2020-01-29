Two Perkins Road Smoothie King locations close 

Two Smoothie King locations along Perkins Road have closed this week. Whether the closures are permanent is unclear.

A handwritten sign posted on the door of the 7673 Perkins Road location near Essen Lane in Ichiban Square on Wednesday afternoon reads “closed until further notice.”

A similar sign at the 3627 Perkins Road location in the Acadian-Perkins Plaza appeared to have been ripped off the door. Neither location was answering phone calls. Facebook pages for both locations state they are “permanently closed.”

Media representatives from Smoothie King’s corporate office couldn’t be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The Perkins and Essen location signed a lease for its space in late 2017, relocating from a smaller building nearby.