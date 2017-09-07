Two days left to submit nominations for ‘Business Report’ 2017 Forty Under 40

Just two days remain to submit nominations for Business Report’s 2017 Forty Under 40 awards. The annual honors celebrate the Capital Region’s best and brightest young professionals, who’ve achieved success and excelled in their field before the age of 40.

Business Report is looking for nominees who have demonstrated leadership, initiative and dedication in pursuing their careers and community service, and who are likely to continue to do so. Those recognized in the past have included executives, entrepreneurs, politicians, government leaders, nonprofit managers and other professionals.

To be eligible, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of Nov. 21, 2017. This year’s Forty Under 40 class will be profiled in the Nov. 21 issue of Business Report and honored at a special event on Dec. 5. Details about the event will be announced at a later date.

All nominations must be made online no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. No exceptions to the deadline or the nominating process will be made.

Nominations containing a personalized testimony as to the nominee’s qualifications are preferred over those with duplicates of the same nomination submitted by multiple nominators. Before nominating someone, please confirm that they haven’t already been recognized.

See a list of previous Forty Under 40 honorees dating back to 1994.

Get all the details and start the nomination process.