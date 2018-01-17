Two Blondes closes at Willow Grove, another lifestyle boutique taking its place

Two Blondes, a gift and lifestyle boutique that opened in 2015 in the Settlement at Willow Grove, has shut its doors, and a new, unnamed boutique is taking over the space.

Tina Moore, who owned Two Blondes, says she closed the shop to focus on Moore Construction, which she co-owns with her husband and serves as CFO. The boutique did well financially, she says, and the decision was personal. The shop’s last day open was Monday.

“The retail really took off and was more demanding,” she says, “I just couldn’t keep the demands of both places and feel like I could give both what I needed.”

Opening up in its place is a yet-to-be named lifestyle boutique from longtime interior designer Anne McCanless and Amy Marionneaux, who are partnering for the brick-and-mortar venture.

The new store will be similar to Two Blondes, with a slightly larger focus on interior design and home decor in addition to selling gifts, Marionneaux says. The duo is taking over the lease at the beginning of next month and hopes to open sometime mid-February.

“I thought it’d just be fun to add a different look and try a different adventure at this time in my career,” McCanless says. “My big thing is I’m really big into buying local. The reason I did this is to try to promote Baton Rouge.”

The move comes as Willow Grove undergoes its latest commercial expansion, with a mixed-use building expected to begin construction soon and feature Brew Ha-Ha!’s second location on the first floor. Bistro Byronz, Fresh Kitchen and Posh Unique Boutique are some of the other retailers at the traditional neighborhood development.

—Sam Karlin