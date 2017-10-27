Two Baton Rouge students win national startup ‘innovators’ competition

A national competition where students pitched startup ideas to make the world a better place produced two winners, and they’re both from Baton Rouge.

Ann Nguyen, 18, and Jade Olivia Woods, 17, both from the Capital City, were selected as the two winners of Popular Science’s “Innovators of Tomorrow” awards. The first annual event invited students throughout the U.S. to submit 30 second videos that served as elevator pitches explaining their startup ideas.

Nguyen’s submission focused on ways to stem coastal erosion and protect communities from sea-level rise through nanotechnology. Woods pitched eye-tracking glasses worn by teen athletes to more quickly and accurately diagnose concussions.

“Concussion-related brain trauma and coastal erosion in cities are very different problems, but they both need solving—and innovators like Ann and Jade are absolutely (going to) be the people doing so,” Popular Science editor Rachel Feltman says in a statement.

A panel of independent judges selected the two winners based on relevance, achievability, uniqueness and economic viability. The students fly to University of California, Davis next month where they will present their ideas to business and academic leaders and they’ve each already won up to $10,000 in scholarship money to the university.

—Sam Karlin