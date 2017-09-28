Two Baton Rouge schools named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Baton Rouge Foreign Language Immersion Magnet and Forest Heights Academy of Excellence are among six Louisiana schools recognized as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced today.

The distinction is bestowed upon schools that are either high performing or have closed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized 342 schools across the nation as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Other Louisiana schools to receive the distinction this year include: Vincent Settlement Elementary in Calcasieu Parish; Northwestern State University Middle Lab School in Natchitoches; Midland High School in Acadia Parish; and Bayou Vista Elementary School in St. Mary Parish.

All six of the Louisiana schools are recognized as “exemplary high performing schools” and are among the highest-performing in the state.

All 2017 Blue Ribbon schools will be honored at an award ceremony taking place Nov. 6-7 in Washington D.C.

See the full list of 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.