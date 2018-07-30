Two Baton Rouge engineering firms merge

Baton Rouge Southeast Engineers has acquired a local competitor in a move it says will help expand its civil engineering services.

The firm bought Louisiana Land Engineering, which will move two employees from its Wrenwood Boulevard office to Southeast Engineers’ office on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The Southeast Engineers staff will expand to 11 following the move.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to be completed this week, were not disclosed.

Southeast Engineers serves residential, commercial and municipal clients, primarily in structural, forensic and aquatics design.

“The merging of the firms will provide added value to our collective clients and the synergy will be beneficial to both our current and future clients,” says Southeast Engineers Managing Partner Michael LeBas in a prepared statement.

Southeast Engineers was founded in 2007 and last expanded in 2013 with the merger of three other engineering firms.