Twine rolls out meal, delivery service in Baton Rouge and Hammond

Twine, a boutique market and deli on Government Street, is now offering meal and select grocery delivery in the Baton Rouge and Hammond markets.

Twine offers a seasonal menu of prepared foods, including complete dinners, sides and hand-cut selections of protein. Owners Steven and Kristin Diehl, who started as caterers, are launching the delivery service after spending the last 18 months establishing Twine’s kitchen and storefront in Mid City.

“It is a challenge for many people to eat well given the demands of modern life,” says Steven, who is also head chef at Twine. “Families and professionals should not have to sacrifice quality, taste or nutrition with the abundance of good food our region offers. We remain committed to getting more real food back into homes.”

The delivery menu will change weekly. Get more details.