Brewing trend: Tulane, University of Texas strike beer partnerships

Add Tulane and the University of Texas to the growing list of higher education institutions striking licensing agreements or other partnerships with breweries and beer companies.

Tulane Athletics has announced that it’s partnering with NOLA Brewing Company to launch a new Helluva Hullaba-brew Green Wave Beer.

The University of Texas athletics department, meanwhile, says the university has entered into an agreement that makes Corona Extra an official sponsors of the Texas Longhorns.

The two schools join LSU—which has an officially licensed beer agreement with Tin Roof Brewing Co.—and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as universities to strike deals with breweries.

Baton Rouge-based Tin Roof Brewing Co. has an agreement with LSU to produce Bayou Bengal Lager. The Ragin’ Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale is the official beer for ULL, which has a partnership with the Bayou Teche Brewing Co.

The beer partnerships at the two Louisiana universities were the subject of controversy earlier this year when state Rep. Cedric Glover, of Shreveport, introduced a bill to prohibit the two from renewing the agreements. The bill, however, was shelved during the regular session.

Tulane’s Green Wave will be available at Yulman Stadium at the start of the university’s football home opener on Sept. 2. It also be available in New Orleans restaurants and grocery stores starting in the fall.

Corona is the first imported beer to strike a partnership with a U.S. university.

The University of Texas partnership doesn’t just make Corona the official beer of the Longhorns. It also includes a responsible drinking campaign and gives the company access to tickets, media exposure on the Longhorn Network, and access to the university’s alumni community.