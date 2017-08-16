Trump voter fraud panel hasn’t followed up in Louisiana, Schedler says

More than a month after igniting a firestorm of criticism about voter privacy, the Trump administration has not yet followed up on obtaining a limited amount of Louisiana voter information available to the public, Secretary of State Tom Schedler said today.

Kris Kobach, vice chair of Trump’s voter fraud panel, issued a request to each state in June for public voter information, including a number of sensitive details like mothers’ maiden names and partial Social Security numbers. Secretaries of state throughout the country pushed back against the request, including Schedler, who said the panel could obtain the limited information available to anyone for $5,000—if the officials paid for it.

Schedler said Kobach was asking only for the information that was available to the public, but then added detailed, and often private, categories of information to the request. The ambiguous query caused much of the public criticism, Schedler said.

“I never understood why he didn’t immediately clarify that,” Schedler said today after speaking at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. “He forced all of us into a precarious position.”

The voter fraud commission will likely match up federal lists of nonresidents with voter lists from each state, something Schedler said the states could simply do themselves.

At the same time, Schedler said he is not opposed to a probe into voter fraud, if nothing else to “put this thing to bed once and for all.” Schedler has been outspoken about the integrity of Louisiana’s voting system, and today he called much of the tales about widespread voter fraud here “folklore.”

Schedler also chastised the number of elections in Louisiana, an issue he has been vocal about in recent years. The upcoming race for state treasurer in Louisiana will likely draw 20% or less voter participation, he added. Instead, the state could simply let the interim treasurer serve until the next regularly scheduled election to save money and drive up participation in the contest.

“That’s horrible to say you’re going to elect a new treasurer—a statewide elected official—on 20% of the vote,” he said.

—Sam Karlin