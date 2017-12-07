Trump to release infrastructure plan in January, official says
President Donald Trump aims to release his proposal to upgrade roads, bridges, airports and other public works in early January before his State of the Union address, a senior administration official tells Bloomberg.
Trump had initially promised to introduce a $1 trillion proposal within his first 100 days in office, then the administration said there’d be a plan by the third quarter. That didn’t happen.
Infrastructure advocates question whether a Republican-led Congress will be able to pass an infrastructure spending plan with enough federal funding if it’s already approved a tax measure.
Some say the administration missed its best opportunity to deliver a meaningful public works initiative by not incorporating it into the tax bill, which is nearing approval.
“If they’d taken up infrastructure, we’d have a bill today and have the money to fund it,” says Ray LaHood, a Republican and former U.S. transportation secretary under President Barack Obama. “Nothing happened this year, so the prospects of anything happening next year I think are pretty slim.”
