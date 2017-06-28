Trump reappoints Edwards to Council of Governors

President Donald Trump has reappointed Gov. John Bel Edwards to the Council of Governors, Edwards’ office announced.

The Council of Governors was created by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2008 as a mechanism for governors and key federal officials to address matters pertaining to the homeland security, defense support to civil authorities and the National Guard. The council was formally established by a 2010 executive order.

Edwards says he’s honored to be reappointed by Trump, adding that the Republican president once called him “his favorite Democrat.”

“The council has been instrumental in supporting and advocating for the National Guard, and given that Louisiana has had to rely on the expertise and skillfulness of the Guard during many emergencies, I do not take lightly the responsibility that has been entrusted to us,” Edwards says in a statement.

Former President Barack Obama first appointed Edwards to a two-year term in September. Edwards is one of four Democrats on the 10-governor council. Other members include Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin; Connecticut Gov. Dannel Mallot; Alaska Gov. Bill Walker; Florida Gov. Rick Scott; Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker; Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton; Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

