Trump judicial pick who drew ridicule after questioning by Sen. Kennedy withdraws

Matthew Petersen, a Trump administration judicial nominee whose qualifications were questioned by Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in a now viral video, has withdrawn his name from consideration, The Associated Press reports.

Petersen was nominated to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He’s been the subject of widespread ridicule since he was unable to define basic legal terms during his confirmation hearing last Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has accepted Petersen’s withdrawal, says a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the development publicly.

Kennedy pressed Petersen, a former chairman of the Federal Election Commission who testified he had never tried a case, on his qualifications to the bench.

Kennedy tells WWL-TV today the president called him over the weekend and encouraged him to continue doing his job if the president’s staff submits an unqualified nominee for consideration. Trump does not interview the nominees, Kennedy says, adding that he still supports the president and thinks he’s doing a great job.

“Just because you’ve seen My Cousin Vinny doesn’t qualify you to be a federal judge,” Kennedy says. “And he has no litigation experience. And my job on the judiciary committee is to catch him. I would strongly suggest he not give up his day job.”