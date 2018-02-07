Trump expected to unveil $1.5T infrastructure plan on Monday

President Donald Trump is expected to release his $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan on Monday, a top administration priority in 2018 that will rely heavily on state and local governments, as well as private investors.

The administration’s plan would include principles for generating private and public investment, cutting the regulatory process from 10 years to two years and outlining funding for projects in rural America, a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity tells The Associated Press.

The Trump administration wants to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending over the next decade. But only $200 billion would be federal dollars.

The plan is expected to rely heavily on state and local governments and private investors to come up with most of the rest of the money, a shift of financial responsibility from past plans.

The federal government typically provides 80% of the funding for capital expenditures on highways, with state and local governments coming up with the rest. On transit projects, the federal share typically ranges from 50% to 80%.

