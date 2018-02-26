Trump considers nominating Louisiana state representative for federal judgeship

President Donald Trump is considering Louisiana State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, as a potential nominee for a federal judgeship in the Western District of Louisiana’s Alexandria Division, The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports.

Staff for both Republican U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy say they do not comment on the potential nominations until they occur. Seabaugh also declined comment, though he did say it’s common knowledge at the state Capitol among his colleagues. He also confirmed that he’s undergoing an FBI background check.

Seabaugh, 50, is a partner in the law firm of Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado and Victory. His practice is focused on civil law, primarily defending insurance companies. If nominated and confirmed, Seabaugh would replace U.S. District Judge Dee Drell, who moved to senior status on Nov. 30.

