Trump administration reportedly vetting Scott Angelle for Interior Department position

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle is reportedly being considered for a role in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Citing “a source familiar with the workings,” Politico reports the Republican is being considered to lead an Interior Department offshore drilling bureau. The unnamed source says it’s unclear whether Angelle is being considered for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management or Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Angelle currently serves on the state’s public service commission as the utility regulator for District 2, which stretches from Cameron Parish to Iberia Parish and north to LaSalle, Grant and parts of Sabine and Catahoula parishes.

Angelle previously worked under former Govs. Kathleen Blanco and Bobby Jindal as secretary of the Department of Natural Resources. He also has held various other elected offices and public positions, including St. Martin Parish president, lieutenant governor and a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors. Angelle also made a failed bid for the governor’s office in 2015. Most recently, Angelle lost his bid for the 3rd Congressional District runoff to U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, also known as the “Cajun John Wayne.”

The Trump administration recently hired Jason Doré as an assistant chief counsel for external affairs at U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy. Doré had lead the Louisiana Republican Party for six years before taking the job.