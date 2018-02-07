True crime show spotlights businessman’s Baton Rouge murder and brother’s quest for justice

A Louisiana businessman’s nearly 30-year quest to bring his brother’s killers to justice is the subject of an upcoming episode of Crime Watch Daily, a true crime documentary series hosted by veteran journalist Chris Hansen.

The episode, scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Friday on WBXH, was shot in Baton Rouge last month. The show spotlights the efforts of Ted Kergan, who has devoted countless hours and spent $1 million—including the hiring of a search and rescue organization and private investigators—to find Gary Kergan, his missing brother and business partner.

“It took a lot of twist and turns,” says Chris Russo Blackwood, who was interviewed for the episode and penned the 2017 book ‘My Brother’s Keeper: A Thirty-Year Quest to Bring Two Killers to Justice.’ “It’s very exciting for me, but I’m also thrilled for Ted Kergan. He is an extraordinary person and this effort was Herculean.”

The story has been well documented in Baton Rouge. The Kergans went into business together, opening a string of Sonic Drive-In Restaurants in Louisiana. But in 1984, Gary Kergan disappeared. He was last seen at a Baton Rouge strip club with a dancer named Leila Mulla.

His car was later found in New Orleans with blood in the trunk. Mulla and her companion, Ronald Dunnagan, were arrested and released. With no body and a district attorney reluctant to prosecute, the case went cold.

Ted Kergan refused to give up, gathering a library of roughly 900 documents over the course of three decades, Blackwood says. He even tracked Mulla and Dunnagan whereabouts.

Blackwood and her friend Ann Edelman, who consulted with the show and helped Kergan on the case, describe the businessman as determined to leave no stone unturned.

“Ted is a resourceful and successful businessman. He applied those same principals to this case,” Edelman says, adding that Ted Kergan grew his chain of Sonic franchises as he worked on the case. He now owns 56, she says.

In 2012, the Baton Rouge Police Department, armed with a federal grant, reopened Gary Kergan’s case, testing the DNA found in the car with Gary Kergan’s son, Wade, and confirming that it belonged to the missing businessman.

Mulla and Dunnagan were rearrested. Mulla pleaded guilty in May 2014 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to multiple reports. A Baton Rouge jury unanimously convicted Dunnagan in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.