Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Baltimore, the ‘charm city’

Fly nonstop from BTR to Charlotte, Dallas, Atlanta or Houston. From there, you’re a short hop from the “Charm City” known as Baltimore. Shiver your timbers on a Pirate Ship harbor cruise. Stroll through “The Avenue”, the quirky neighborhood featured in John Waters’ film Hairspray. Experience throwback theatre at Bengies Drive-In. For star-spangled inspiration, tour historic Fort McHenry. Meander through the macabre Edgar Allan Poe Museum. Or go loco-motive at the amazing B&O Railroad Museum. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares starting at $223, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.
