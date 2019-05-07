Trip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Jamaica—Soak up some sun in the land of the chill

Fly from BTR to Charlotte or Atlanta, then take off to a tropical paradise you’ll never want to leave. Boat out and drink up the atmosphere at Floyd’s Pelican Bar, located a mile offshore. Cool off from a day of white beaches and blue waters under one of Jamaica’s amazing waterfalls. Sample some of the world’s finest rums from the 270-year-old Appleton Estate. Witness breathtaking sunsets and heart-stopping cliff jumpers from the legendary Rick’s Café. Take a romantic bamboo raft down the beautiful Martha Brae River, or if you dare, a spooky candlelit tour through the magnificent and macabre Rose Hall Great House. Be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.
