Trip of the week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: G’days ahead in Sydney

After flying nonstop from BTR to Dallas or Houston, you’re one ‘roo hop away from over the top fun in the land down under. Climb the iconic Harbour Bridge. Then up your view at the sky-high Tower Eye or soar above it all in a hot air balloon. Find tasty treats and tempting treasures at the 150-year-old Paddy’s Market. Enjoy adrenaline-filled fun at the kitschy Luna Park. Hug a koala at the Taronga Zoo. Then steal away to Cockatoo Island’s haunted prison tour. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.
