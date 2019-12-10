Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Brussels, the sweetest of getaways

After flying nonstop from BTR to Atlanta, you’re one hop away from Brussels, the crossroads of Europe. Picnic and people-watch in the Grand Place. Sample the world’s best with a decadent chocolate and beer tour. The Royal Museums of Fine Arts offer exhibits from Magritte to old masters to modern and more, while the breathtaking Mont Des Arts is where art, music and film meld together. Observe Brussels’ funnies obsession along the Comic Book Route. Then pay homage to the atomic age at the amazing Atomium. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.
Home Uncategorized Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Brussels, the...