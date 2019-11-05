Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: All-around adventures in Atlanta

Fly nonstop from BTR to Atlanta on Delta, then catch the many off-the-wall wonders within the Big Peach. Take a behind-the-scenes tour of CNN, the world’s first 24-hour news network. Canvas the amazing murals and street art along the Krog Street tunnel. Experience science and history in 3D at the Fernbank Museum or explore the mysteries of the human body at the fascinating Bodies Exhibition. And for surreal shopping in the most bizarre of boutiques, don’t miss the quirky, infamous Junkman’s Daughter. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares as low as $199, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.