Trauma from big hurricanes remains long after storms blow through

New Orleans doctors are still treating people suffering from psychological trauma caused by Hurricane Katrina, according to a report in Politico.

More than 7,000 patients receive care for mental and behavioral health conditions just from the Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority, a state-run mental health clinic in Marrero.

At least 90% of the patients lived through Katrina and many still suffer from storm-related disorders, says chief psychiatrist Thomas Hauth, who adds he and most of his fellow clinicians also suffer from some level of long-term anxiety from the storm.

In the aftermath of Katrina, many survivors struggled with short-term memory loss and cognitive impairment, a syndrome dubbed “Katrina brain,” according to a report by Ken Sakauye, a University of Tennessee professor of psychiatry who was at LSU at the time.

But experts say the long-term mental health effects of extreme weather events like Katrina are a hidden public health epidemic—one that is expected to strain the U.S. health care system as the intensity and frequency of hurricanes and other disasters increase in coming decades.

Read the full story from Politico.