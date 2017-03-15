Transition teams recommend streamlining processes for new businesses, investing in north Baton Rouge

Transition advisers to Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today formally recommended a far-reaching shift in city-parish government and policy, proposing investment in north Baton Rouge as well as business initiatives and quality-of-life programs to hone the city’s image.

Several dozen academics, politicians, businesspeople and community leaders offered the final recommendations earlier today.

A committee on economic development recommended streamlining the process of opening a new business, and revamping the licensing, permitting and inspections process. Meanwhile, the committee reviewing the city-parish’s public works departments suggested hiring a private company to help with inspection and plan review work, a proposal that has been floated before but never implemented.

That group offered a stinging assessment of the current permitting process, and said the department “cannot effectively deliver services with 14 vacancies and six frozen positions.”

“This Department is the face of the parish for economic development. Every delay in construction of a project cost the developer money and equally as important, the parish loses sales tax revenues,” the committee wrote.

The committee, along with several others reviewing city-parish agencies, said the current salaries being offered to city-parish employees are not competitive with other parishes, leading in part to a shortage of well-qualified workers.

Shortly after being elected, Broome created 21 committees to deliver transition reports by Jan. 31, but the process was delayed several weeks. Some committees reviewed city-parish government departments while others looked at broad policy areas like race relations, transportation and north Baton Rouge revitalization.

Several of the committees overlapped in their suggestions, with recurring themes of investing in north Baton Rouge, tackling blight and creating better infrastructure.

The North Baton Rouge Revitalization Committee called for a focus on development at Howell Place, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, Southern University and the Baton Rouge Zoo. It also recommended a new “Uptown” district that would exist in north Baton Rouge and said the city should help connect developers to incentives.

There was a large focus on small and minority-owned businesses among committees that looked at the economy. Broome has repeatedly noted the lack of companies started by minorities, and the committees made general suggestions to help more diverse groups in starting businesses.

Another proposal would merge the East Baton Rouge Public Housing Authority, the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority and Office of Community Development into the Office of Community Enrichment. The committee said the move would streamline the sometimes overlapping functions and bolster the work the offices do for affordable housing and blight.

While voters rejected tax increases to fund the Green Light Two Plan and a mental health crisis stabilization center, separate committees suggested the city still needs more revenue for transportation and mental health. Many of the committees suggested increased funding would help bolster public services and the economy, but members noted the inherent struggles in getting additional tax revenue from a state plagued with recurring budget shortfalls.

—Sam Karlin