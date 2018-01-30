Tram uncertainty leaves behind transit questions at growing Nicholson Corridor

As support for a streetcar line between LSU and downtown withers, a mass transit option is needed for the Nicholson Corridor to support the thousands of people expected to travel daily to the Water Campus, Baton Rouge Area Foundation President and CEO John Davies says.

“There has to be some form of mass transit,” Davies says. “The issue is what’s appropriate … The tram, in our opinion, is most appropriate, but we have other options.”

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome decided last summer to hold off on seeking federal funding for the tram project, which would have included stops at the Water Campus. Now that a February deadline is approaching, support for the project appears to be waning among local elected officials.

If the tram doesn’t happen, it will leave a looming question for the Water Campus—how to transport the thousands of people who will need to get to the campus each day.

“You can’t park them all,” Davies says.

Davies’ comments came Monday at the ribbon-cutting for LSU’s Center for River Studies, which represents a significant milestone for the $60 million Water Campus development. In the coming months, work will begin on apartments and a multi-tenant office building at the campus, which will ultimately feature a host of office, retail and residential uses—and bring thousands of people to the area daily.

The Water Campus has long been mentioned in the same breath as Tramlink BR, the controversial, 3.4-mile modern streetcar that would run between LSU and downtown and support the growing corridor, which features the Water Campus, Nicholson Gateway and the River House, among other projects.

“I think that mass transit is a critical component of the economic success of that area,” says Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who represents the area. “Transportation was already an issue. It was already lacking in the area. With the resurgence of all the economic growth happening in the area, there’s even more of a need.”

Wicker, a longtime supporter of the tram project, agrees with Broome’s plans for taking a broader approach to transportation and says the region needs a combination of bus rapid transit, rail, tram and other forms of transportation.

