Tour to highlight makeover of Old South Baton Rouge

Seven years after taking a tour of the struggling Old South Baton Rouge, a group of community leaders is returning to the area Dec. 8 to view the progress made toward revitalizing the once-thriving neighborhood.

And as new developments like the Water Campus pop up nearby, officials see an opportunity to further remake the historic area into an attractive neighborhood for the local workforce as well as for millennials, who want to live closer to downtown.

“Some of our units are only a block from the Water Campus,” says Richard Murray, executive director of the East Baton Rouge Housing Authority. “We have units so close by that people could walk to work.”

The area, once a thriving neighborhood until Interstate 10 was built through it, has struggled with blight and crime. Elected officials and redevelopment groups have made a concerted effort to breathe life into the neighborhood by selling adjudicated property to developers, entering into public-private partnerships that seek to attract young people, who grew up in the area, to return. A 2010 tour of Old South Baton Rouge set off the area’s latest revitalization effort, says Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker.

“At that time, there wasn’t a lot going on in the Old South Baton Rouge area in terms of development and investment,” Wicker says. “But we’ve seen a number of initiatives that have come out of the ground of that tour.”

Next week, Wicker and others who’ve been involved with economic development in the neighborhood will visit the Lincoln Theatre, Electric Depot, Water Campus and the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, along with several developments from the Louisiana Housing Finance Agency and Housing Authority.

Wicker says she also wants to highlight the opportunities still available and the work still left to be done in Old South Baton Rouge. In recent years, the city has sold more than 30 properties to a housing developer, Wicker says. The Housing Authority also has 46 units in the works.

The agency has focused on Old South Baton Rouge since at least 2003, when a grant allowed it to acquire land and use tax credits to build housing units in the area, Murray says.

